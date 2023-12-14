The Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market is Expected to Expand at a 6.7% Rate Throughout the Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The antiparasitic drugs market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the antiparasitic drugs market size is projected to reach $31.19 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
The expansion in the antiparasitic drugs market is attributed to the increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the antiparasitic drugs market. Key players in the antiparasitic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co.Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Antiparasitic Drugs Market Segments
•By Product Type: Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals, Ectoparasiticide, Other Products
•By Treatment: Avermectins, Bezimidazoles, Pyrimidines, Organophosphates, Imidazolesthiazoles
•By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical
•By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global antiparasitic drugsmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Antiparasitic Drugs are pharmaceuticals employed for treating infections induced by diverse parasites affecting humans, animals, or plants. Parasites, residing on or within a host organism, extract nutrients from it, often causing harm to the host. Antiparasitic drugs aim to either eradicate or impede the growth of these parasites.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Antiparasitic Drugs Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Antiparasitic Drugs Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Antiparasitic Drugs Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
