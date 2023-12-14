The Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market is Expected to Expand at a 6.7% Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antiparasitic drugs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The antiparasitic drugs market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the antiparasitic drugs market size is projected to reach $31.19 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The expansion in the antiparasitic drugs market is attributed to the increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the antiparasitic drugs market. Key players in the antiparasitic drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co.Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Antiparasitic Drugs Market Segments

•By Product Type: Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals, Ectoparasiticide, Other Products

•By Treatment: Avermectins, Bezimidazoles, Pyrimidines, Organophosphates, Imidazolesthiazoles

•By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

•By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global antiparasitic drugsmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On TheMarket By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12927&type=smp

Antiparasitic Drugs are pharmaceuticals employed for treating infections induced by diverse parasites affecting humans, animals, or plants. Parasites, residing on or within a host organism, extract nutrients from it, often causing harm to the host. Antiparasitic drugs aim to either eradicate or impede the growth of these parasites.

Read More On The Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiparasitic-drugs-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Antiparasitic Drugs Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Antiparasitic Drugs Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Antiparasitic Drugs Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

