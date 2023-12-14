Avocado Oil Market 2024-2032, Global Size, Demand, Industry Statistics and Future Trends

Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application, and distribution channel.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Avocado Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032″, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global avocado oil market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the avocado oil market?

The global avocado oil market size reached US$ 584.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 876.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Avocado oil is a culinary oil obtained from the flesh of avocados, a fruit rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fat. The oil is prized for its nutritional profile, which includes a high content of oleic acid, vitamins A, D, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids, all known for their health benefits. It is extracted through cold pressing, which preserves its nutritional properties and results in a rich, green-colored oil. Avocado oil has a high smoke point, thus making it versatile for various cooking methods, including frying, grilling, and sautéing. It is also used in salad dressings and as a base in skincare products due to its moisturizing properties.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the avocado oil industry?

The increasing consumer knowledge about the health benefits of monounsaturated fats, which are abundant in avocado oil, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Its profile of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants aligns with trends in healthy eating and wellness. Avocado oil’s high smoke point and subtle taste make it a versatile ingredient favored by culinary enthusiasts and professional chefs, promoting its use in cooking, baking, and salad dressings. The popularity of diets that focus on healthy fats, such as the ketogenic and paleo diets, is further fueling the demand for avocado oil. The growing consumer preference for organic and natural food products. Avocado oil is often marketed as a natural and chemical-free option, which resonates with this demographic. The expansion of distribution channels and the availability of avocado oil in supermarkets and online platforms are making it more accessible to a broader customer base. Investment in research and development (R&D) for improved extraction techniques and processing also drives down costs and boosts the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Olivado Group

• Sesajal

• Grupo Industrial Batellero

• The Village Press

• Spectrum organics

• Bella Vado

• Chosen Foods LLC

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Extra Virgin Oil

• Refined Oil

• Blends

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

