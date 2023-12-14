Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,973 in the last 365 days.

Empire Aviation Group Awarded Business Aviation Operator of the Year at Aviator Middle East Awards 2023

Empire Aviation Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group, a global leader in integrated private aviation services, has been announced as the winner of the Business Aviation Operator of The Year, as part of the prestigious annual Aviator Middle East Awards.

The awards are a testament to outstanding performance in the aviation industry throughout the Middle East. Empire Aviation was recognised for its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality service in all segments of its business aviation operations.

Paras Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation, said: "Empire Aviation Group is delighted to win this prestigious award. This achievement underscores our commitment to setting the standard for excellence in the region's private aviation industry. The award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of the entire team, which has worked tirelessly to provide unrivalled service to all our clients.”

The Aviator Middle East Awards are highly prized in the aviation sector, offering a platform to celebrate the achievements of organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the aviation industry in the Middle East.

EAG MARKETING
empire aviation
+971 4 299 8444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Empire Aviation Group Awarded Business Aviation Operator of the Year at Aviator Middle East Awards 2023

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more