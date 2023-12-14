Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market registering at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Component (Human Machine Interface (HMI), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Communication System, Others), by End User (Discrete Manufacturing, Process Industries, Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"

The supervisory control and data acquisition (scada) market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The main purpose of a SCADA system is to monitor and control a plant or equipment in industries such as telecommunications, water, and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining, and transportation. SCADA is basically a computer system for gathering and analyzing real-time data. Certain important functions of SCADA include data acquisition, networked data communication, data presentation, and control.

Furthermore, the increase in penetration of mobile SCADA system and surging trend of industry 4.0 across manufacturing and processing industries is boosting the growth of the global market. In addition, Rapid growth in utilization of cloud computing technology positively impacts growth of the SCADA market. However, huge investment costs for insertion and sustentation of SCADA systems and escalating cyberattacks in the industrial networks are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increasing advancements in wireless sensor networks is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market forecast.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

JFE Engineering Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Many More

Region wise, the SCADA market size was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2022, and expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for 5G enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphone, tablets, and AR/VR devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in the power transmission and distribution sector across countries like China, India, and Japan.

The supervisory control and data acquisition market witnessed negative growth during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business and low consumer confidence impacted the demand for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) solutions. Furthermore, the supply chain was hampered during the pandemic, along with delays in logistics activities.

In addition, the pandemic increased the number of companies that invest substantial amounts of funds in SCADA solutions to safely manage quality control and business process. Supervisory control and data acquisition further provides follow-up actions including corrective actions and evaluates results with a rich reporting engine, which is critical in accomplishing the digital transformation initiatives, which in turn, boosts the growth of the market in post-pandemic scenario.

