Physiotherapy Equipment Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2032 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Physiotherapy equipment industry share

Physiotherapy equipment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physiotherapy equipment market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a healthcare profession focused on promoting, maintaining, and restoring physical function and mobility in individuals who have been affected by injury, illness, or disability. Physiotherapy equipment refers to a diverse range of tools, devices, and apparatuses used by physiotherapists (physical therapists) to aid in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients with various physical conditions. These equipment and devices are designed to assist in improving mobility, reducing pain, enhancing strength, and promoting overall physical function.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Performance Health, Enraf-Nonius B.V., Storz Medical AG, EMS Physio Ltd., Enovis Corporation, Richmar, BTL Corporate, Zynex Medical Inc., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Dynatronics Corporation

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/858

By type, the physiotherapy equipment market share is classified into equipment and accessories. The equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, cardiopulmonary diseases and others and increase in adoption of physiotherapy for treatment of diseases such as osteoarthritis, sports injuries and others.

By application, the physiotherapy equipment market share is classified into musculoskeletal, neurology and others. The musculoskeletal segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to high adoption of physiotherapy for musculoskeletal disease treatment and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis.

By end user, the market is classified into hospital, physiotherapy and rehabilitation center and others. The physiotherapy and rehabilitation segment are projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness among the people regarding physiotherapy and increase in availability of advanced physiotherapy equipment.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/858

North America had the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its physiotherapy equipment market opportunity during the forecast period owing to increase in number of populations suffering from osteoarthritis and high presence of market players who manufactures physiotherapy equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth of physiotherapy equipment market forecast owing to increase in awareness among the people regarding treatment for physiotherapy treatment and rise in number of geriatric populations.

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

