Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 3 Billion Globally by 2031 | Size, Share, Trends, Demand

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market

The report also covers the study regarding medium chain triglycerides market forecast, regional analysis and segmental analysis

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and increasing demand for a variety of medium-chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31826

The medium chain triglycerides market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and safe pesticides are driving global demand for medium-chain triglycerides. Medium-chain triglycerides have a weight-management benefit. The medium-chain triglycerides market is being driven by cumulative demand from developing countries' food and beverage industries, as well as increasing demand for a variety of medium chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others, owing to high demand from end-use industries. Additionally, growing demand for MCT oil among health-conscious people due to its properties such as improving metabolism, fat burning, and providing energy, combined with changing food habits and rising awareness toward fitness and a healthy diet, is another important factor boosting global medium chain triglycerides market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global medium chain triglycerides market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application and region. As per type, the market is sub-segmented into caproic acid, caprylic acid, capric acid, and lauric acid. By source, the market is classified into coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and others. According to application, the market is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7d607a849b4a7f77fd1c034d8d41c780

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global medium chain triglycerides market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the medium chain triglycerides market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

By source, the coconut oil segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global medium-chain triglycerides market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The palm kernel oil segment is also discussed in the report.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31826

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled in the medium chain triglycerides industry report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd., Croda International Plc, P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Stepan Company, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Emery Oleochemicals.

The availability of new raw materials is expected to boost the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding personal care market is expected to outpour medium-chain triglycerides demand in the coming year. Demand for global medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase and remain strong in the near future. Furthermore, the growing use of MCT’s oil in dietary supplements and functional foods, as well as awareness of health benefits in terms of weight loss and improved metabolism, are driving medium chain triglycerides market growth.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/31826

By application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The food & beverages and beauty & personal care products segments are also analyzed through the study.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the caprylic acid sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on source, the coconut oil sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dietary supplements sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and Pharmaceuticals sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest medium chain triglycerides market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

The report also provides the in-depth medium chain triglycerides market analysis

The report also covers the study regarding medium chain triglycerides market forecast, regional analysis and segmental analysis

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Catechin Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/15/2385382/0/en/Global-catechin-market-to-reach-21-09-million-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Protein Alternatives Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protein-alternatives-market-to-reach-73-9-billion-globally-by-2031-at-16-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301727962.html

Polyphenol Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/01/2376824/0/en/Global-Polyphenol-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-2-7-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Organic Spices Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-spices-market-to-reach-406-6-mn-globally-by-2026-at-5-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-300880205.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.