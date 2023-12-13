Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,887 in the last 365 days.

The Kinetic Grand Championship is Hiring a Poster Artist

Press release from the Kinetic Universe:

2023 Kinetic Sculpture Race [Photo by Mark McKenna]
After a near flip on their first attempt to cross the bay, Grateful Squid appeared grateful that the tweaks they made allowed them to float level. [Photo by Mark McKenna]

Kinetic Universe, the nonprofit organization that produces the Kinetic Grand Championship, is accepting applicants from artists to design the poster and merchandise for the 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship.

This is a contracted position and is paid a flat fee upon completion of the work. In addition to creating the event poster, the artist will provide elements from the poster for use on social media, the race website and print ads. The artist will also use the poster design to create the volunteer t-shirt and event t-shirt with sponsor logos on the back. Applicants should be familiar with the work of Kinetic Universe and have a general understanding of the Kinetic Grand Championship. Race posters and merch should be bold, convey a feeling of fun, and the ideal designs will reference past or current racers and/or their machines. The designer should be comfortable with digital design, receiving feedback and meeting deadlines.

Please send your proof of concept and at least two samples of your work to karincolumbell@kineticuniverse.org by December 31, 2023, for consideration. We will review all candidates and interview top choices over Zoom in the second week of January. If a candidate is not chosen to design the poster, there still may be opportunities for the candidate to design other merchandise. For the glory!
Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

The Kinetic Grand Championship is Hiring a Poster Artist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more