The Kinetic Grand Championship is Hiring a Poster Artist



After a near flip on their first attempt to cross the bay, Grateful Squid appeared grateful that the tweaks they made allowed them to float level. [Photo by Mark McKenna]

Kinetic Universe, the nonprofit organization that produces the Kinetic Grand Championship, is accepting applicants from artists to design the poster and merchandise for the 2024 Kinetic Grand Championship.

This is a contracted position and is paid a flat fee upon completion of the work. In addition to creating the event poster, the artist will provide elements from the poster for use on social media, the race website and print ads. The artist will also use the poster design to create the volunteer t-shirt and event t-shirt with sponsor logos on the back. Applicants should be familiar with the work of Kinetic Universe and have a general understanding of the Kinetic Grand Championship. Race posters and merch should be bold, convey a feeling of fun, and the ideal designs will reference past or current racers and/or their machines. The designer should be comfortable with digital design, receiving feedback and meeting deadlines.