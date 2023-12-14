Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Global Market Report 2024

The crohn's disease (cd) treatment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market size is predicted to reach $14.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market is due to a rising number of clinical trials. North America region is expected to hold the largest crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market share. Major players in the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories.

Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Antibiotics, Amino Salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Other Drug Types

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores

• By Geography: The global crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Crohn's disease (CD) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and swelling of the tissues in the digestive tract. Crohn's disease (CD) treatment involves various approaches, therapies, medications and interventions to manage and control the symptoms and complications of a chronic inflammatory condition.

