Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market size is predicted to reach $14.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.
The growth in the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market is due to a rising number of clinical trials. North America region is expected to hold the largest crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market share. Major players in the crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories.
Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Segments
• By Drug Type: Antibiotics, Amino Salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Other Drug Types
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores
• By Geography: The global crohn’s disease (cd) treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Crohn's disease (CD) is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and swelling of the tissues in the digestive tract. Crohn's disease (CD) treatment involves various approaches, therapies, medications and interventions to manage and control the symptoms and complications of a chronic inflammatory condition.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Market Characteristics
3. Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Crohn’s Disease (CD) Treatment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Market
29. Crohn's Disease (CD) Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
