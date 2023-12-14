Biden Administration Announces Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The United States is today announcing a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression.

This package provides up to $200 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, air defense system components, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery ammunition (including 155mm and 105mm), High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile missiles, anti-armor munitions, small arms ammunition, a demolitions package, HESCO barriers, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The United States and the coalition of more than 50 countries we have assembled continues to provide critical support for Ukraine’s forces. However, unless Congress take action to pass additional aid, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we will be able to provide Ukraine.