Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,887 in the last 365 days.

Team Leaders Paid contrary to social media claims

Team leaders of volunteer groups that supported the successful delivery of the recent Pacific Games have been paid today contrary social media claims of none payment.

An official statement from the National Hosting Authority (NHA) today confirmed that payments were made to respective individuals, which was paid on schedule.

Chair of the National Hosting Authority, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensure there is no outstanding bills to the Games contractors including goods and service providers.

“Let me assure our contractors that your bills are being processed for payment since our commitment is to ensure no one is left behind,” he said.

Dr. Rodgers thanked those involved for their patience and understanding.

Processing of payments is ongoing.

NHA Press

You just read:

Team Leaders Paid contrary to social media claims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more