Team Leaders Paid contrary to social media claims

Team leaders of volunteer groups that supported the successful delivery of the recent Pacific Games have been paid today contrary social media claims of none payment.

An official statement from the National Hosting Authority (NHA) today confirmed that payments were made to respective individuals, which was paid on schedule.

Chair of the National Hosting Authority, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensure there is no outstanding bills to the Games contractors including goods and service providers.

“Let me assure our contractors that your bills are being processed for payment since our commitment is to ensure no one is left behind,” he said.

Dr. Rodgers thanked those involved for their patience and understanding.

Processing of payments is ongoing.

NHA Press