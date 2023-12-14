The Solomon Islands Independent Commission against Corruption, SIICAC, will join the Integrity Agencies, Government Ministries, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and the Private Sector to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, IACD, in Honiara tomorrow, Friday 15th December 2023.

IACD falls on 9th December, however event to mark the day is organised for tomorrow Friday 14th December, beginning with a parade from the Ministry of Justice field at Town Ground to the Lawson Tama Open Futsal Hall followed by a panel discussion and questions and answer session.

This year’s IACD theme is “UMI TUGEDA AGENST CORRUPTION” and will be demonstrated by walking together as a nation to unite against corruption.

The event will also mark the United Nations Convention against Corruption, UNCAC’s twentieth Anniversary and a milestone for Solomon Islands in commemorating its eleventh year as a UNCAC member since the ratification of the Convention on 6th January 2012.

Panellists for the discussion will include representatives from the Integrity Institutions, agencies and organisations which are collaborating to fight against corruption in the country.

Discussions will include presentation from the Ministry of Rural Development on the Constituency Development Fund, CDF, which will be followed by questions and answers from the public.

The public is therefore invited to be part of the event as it is an opportunity to have their voices heard and be part of the fight against corruption.

The event is supported by the Solomon Islands Government, Governments of Japan and United Kingdom and the UNDP Solomon Islands.

OPMC Press