Police investigate suspicious death of a 43-year-old male person in Guadalcanal Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tetere Police Station are investigating a suspicious death of a 43-year-old male person on 12 December 2023 at a village close to Guadalcanal Plains Palm Oil Limited (GPPOL) III area.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma said the deceased body was found at the oil palm plantation boundary near their village which is close to the GPPOL III area.

PPC Kuma said that the deceased is from Temotu province who resides with his family with his cousin brother who is married to a woman from Guadalcanal province.

Chief Superintendent Kuma said that before they found his body, told his cousin brother that he will be going up to GPPOL III for some personal business matters and later he proceeded out.

Mr. Kuma said later in the afternoon on the same day they discovered the deceased on the oil palm plantation not far from the village.

The deceased have been transported to the National Referral Hospital for post mortem which will form part of the police investigation.

“On behalf of the police I would like to share my condolence to the family of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” said PPC Kuma.

