Ice Cream Market to Reach US$ 98.7 Billion 2024-2032, Driven by of 3.1% CAGR

Ice Cream Market

The rising demand for organic ice creams among the masses, wide availability through various distribution channels.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on ice cream market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global ice cream market size reached US$ 73.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Ice cream is a popular frozen dessert produced primarily from milk or cream, sweetened with sugar or other sweeteners, and often flavored with fruits, nuts, chocolate, or other flavorings. It is characterized by its creamy texture, achieved through the controlled freezing and aerating process. The global ice cream market encompasses a diverse range of products, including traditional dairy-based ice creams, low-fat and non-fat options, gelato, sorbet, which is dairy-free, and frozen yogurt, known for its probiotic benefits. Premium ice creams, offering richer flavors and higher quality ingredients, also occupy a significant segment. The appeal of ice cream lies in its versatility and wide array of flavors, catering to varying consumer tastes and preferences. It is a treat enjoyed universally, transcending age and cultural barriers. Its popularity is due to its delightful taste and its ability to be a comforting, indulgent treat, enhancing life's celebratory moments and providing solace in times of need.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global ice cream market is majorly driven by the continuous innovation in flavors and formulations, responding to consumer demand for new and exotic taste experiences. This innovation extends to the incorporation of local and regional flavors, catering to specific cultural tastes and preferences, and making ice cream a global yet locally adaptable dessert. Additionally, health-conscious trends are influencing the market, with an increasing demand for healthier options such as low-fat, low-sugar, and dairy-free alternatives. Along with this, the rise of lactose intolerance and veganism are influencing the growth of plant-based ice cream manufactured from almond, soy, coconut, or oat milk. These alternatives are gaining popularity among those with dietary restrictions and with a broader health-conscious audience. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels plays a crucial role in the market's growth. The availability of ice cream in supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, and specialty ice cream shops is making it more accessible to consumers across the globe.

Moreover, the development of e-commerce and home delivery services is making it easier for consumers to enjoy ice cream without leaving their homes. Therefore, this is significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, seasonal and promotional campaigns by major ice cream brands are contributing to the market. These campaigns, often featuring limited-edition flavors or collaborations with popular cultural entities, create buzz and increase consumer engagement. Furthermore, the global rise in disposable incomes allows more consumers to indulge in premium ice cream products, which is creating a positive market outlook.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Unilever

• Nestle

• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

• General Mills

Explore Top Companies Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ice-cream-manufacturing-companies

Ice Cream Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, flavor, category, product and distribution channel.

Flavor Insights:

• Vanilla

• Chocolate

• Fruit

• Others

Category Insights:

• Impulse Ice Cream

• Take-Home Ice Cream

• Artisanal Ice Cream

Product Insights:

• Cup

• Stick

• Cone

• Brick

• Tub

• Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Ice Cream Parlors

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports:

Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Report

Cookies Market Size, Share, Growth, Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.