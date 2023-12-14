Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA, DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3005431
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 at approximately 1717 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: LSA and DUI
ACCUSED: Anthony Defarlo
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/13/23 at approximately 1717 Hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a call about a possible accident in the Town of Arlington near 313 and 7A. The caller stated the other operator continued home. Troopers later located the operator, identified as Anthony Defarlo (65) of Arlington, VT.
While speaking with Defarlo, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Defarlo for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Defarlo was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24 at 0815 Hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.