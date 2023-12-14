Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3005431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/23 at approximately 1717 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: LSA and DUI  

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Defarlo                                                

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/13/23 at approximately 1717 Hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a call about a possible accident in the Town of Arlington near 313 and 7A. The caller stated the other operator continued home. Troopers later located the operator, identified as Anthony Defarlo (65) of Arlington, VT.

 

While speaking with Defarlo, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Defarlo for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Defarlo was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.         

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24 at 0815 Hours             

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

