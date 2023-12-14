Submit Release
Derby Barracks/VCOR & DLS Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

  

CASE#: 23A5005878 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew  

STATION: Derby  

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881  

  

DATE/TIME: 12/7/2023 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Newport, VT  

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation & Criminal DLS  

  

ACCUSED: Steven Lontine  

AGE: 59 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On 12/7/23, at approximately 1815 hours, while on patrol in a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser I observed a male later identified as Steven Lontine operating a motor vehicle on Main St, Newport. Investigation revealed Lontine has active conditions preventing him from operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license. Lontine's license is currently criminally suspended. Lontine was later cited for the violations. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/30/2023 @ 0830 hours      

COURT: Orleans Superior Court 

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE 

 


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

