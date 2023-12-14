Derby Barracks/VCOR & DLS Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5005878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/7/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Steven Lontine

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/7/23, at approximately 1815 hours, while on patrol in a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser I observed a male later identified as Steven Lontine operating a motor vehicle on Main St, Newport. Investigation revealed Lontine has active conditions preventing him from operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license. Lontine's license is currently criminally suspended. Lontine was later cited for the violations.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE



