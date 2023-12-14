Derby Barracks/VCOR & DLS Arrest
CASE#: 23A5005878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/7/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Steven Lontine
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/7/23, at approximately 1815 hours, while on patrol in a fully marked Vermont State Police cruiser I observed a male later identified as Steven Lontine operating a motor vehicle on Main St, Newport. Investigation revealed Lontine has active conditions preventing him from operating a vehicle without a valid drivers license. Lontine's license is currently criminally suspended. Lontine was later cited for the violations.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
