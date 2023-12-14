Manchin, Braun Freed of Opioids Act Passes Out of HELP Committee

December 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mike Braun (R-IN)’s FDA Review of Efficacy EERW Double-Blinds (FREED) of Opioids Act passed out of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. The FREED Act, would require scientific experts to review the controversial enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal (EERW) methodology used to approve new opioids and ensure opioids are only marketed for uses where they are both safe and effective.

“In 2022, more than 109,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, and nearly 80,000 of those deaths were related to opioid or synthetic opioid use,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud our bipartisan legislation, which would compel the FDA to prioritize public safety and fix their flawed marketing practices for dangerous opioids, has passed out of Committee. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense amendment that would save countless American lives from this devastating epidemic.”

"The opioid epidemic continues to devastate our country, tearing families apart, eroding communities, and claiming far too many lives. Passing the FREED of Opioids Act out of committee is a good start to ending this epidemic of preventable deaths and pushing the FDA to fix their misleading marketing of dangerous opioids,” said Senator Braun.

Specifically, the FREED of Opioids Act would: