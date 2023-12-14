St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x3)

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009162

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12-13-23 at 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: In-State Warrant (x3)

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License



ACCUSED: Travis Tetreault

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franconia, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a Directed Patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a passing motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop soon thereafter and made contact with the operator, Travis Tetreault (29). Investigation revealed Tetreault was wanted on three separate warrants for the following charges: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct (x2), Unlawful Trespass, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License (x2), and Driving without a License (x2). He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where he was held on $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-14-23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL:

$200 $200 $100

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



