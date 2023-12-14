St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x3)
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009162
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-13-23 at 1957 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: In-State Warrant (x3)
- Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass
-
Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License
- Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License
ACCUSED: Travis Tetreault
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franconia, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a Directed Patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a passing motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop soon thereafter and made contact with the operator, Travis Tetreault (29). Investigation revealed Tetreault was wanted on three separate warrants for the following charges: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct (x2), Unlawful Trespass, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License (x2), and Driving without a License (x2). He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where he was held on $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-14-23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL:
- $200
- $200
- $100
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop "A" St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819