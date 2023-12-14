Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (x3)

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4009162

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  12-13-23 at 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US-5 / Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION:  In-State Warrant (x3)

  1. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

  2. Disorderly Conduct, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License

  3. Suspended Driver's License, Driving without a License

 

ACCUSED:  Travis Tetreault

AGE:  29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Franconia, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a Directed Patrol along US-5 in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a passing motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop soon thereafter and made contact with the operator, Travis Tetreault (29). Investigation revealed Tetreault was wanted on three separate warrants for the following charges: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct (x2), Unlawful Trespass, Noise in the Night, Suspended Driver's License (x2), and Driving without a License (x2). He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where he was held on $500 bail.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-14-23 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:

  1. $200
  2. $200
  3. $100

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop "A" St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819


