Web Analytics Market to Reach USD 10.73 Billion by 2026 Says Allied Market Research | Key influencing factors and Trends

Web Analytics Market

In recent years, the prevalence of online businesses has risen significantly due to the advent of digitalization.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in shift to data driven businesses, surge in marketing automation, and rise in demand of mobile analytics fuel the growth of the global web analytics market. On the other hand, data privacy and cyber security, and shortage of skilled labor impede the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, predictive web analytics and rise in cloud adoption are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

According to the report, the global web analytics market garnered $2.63 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $10.73 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global web analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. As the businesses opt for on-premise web analytics solutions to garner full data ownership and provide respect for user privacy, which drives the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026. The web analytics is hosted on cloud deployments which generate real-time data, which offers the segment to grow.

Based on geography, the market across North America accounted for around one-third of the global web analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate throughout the study period. North America has well-developed IT infrastructure which has led to early adoption of automation processes in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2009 to 2026. This is due to the increase in need to collect debt among regional governments.

Top impacting factors: The growth of the global web analytics market is expected to be driven by the increase in demand for mobile analytics. Mobile analytics refers to the usage of mobile data collected from users' interactions and access to a website from a smartphone. Additionally, businesses are increasingly leaning toward data-driven operations, allowing them to make decisions based on factual data-driven insights.

What is the Future of Web Analytics?

The future of web analytics promises to be an exciting and dynamic landscape driven by evolving technologies and changing user behaviors. With the increasing emphasis on data privacy and the gradual shift away from third-party cookies, web analytics will likely see a transformation towards more privacy-conscious methodologies. This may involve a greater reliance on first-party data and advanced analytics techniques like machine learning to extract valuable insights while respecting user privacy.

Based on application, the targeting and behavioral analysis segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly one-third of the global web analytics market. Rise in demand for instant access to website and applications with high demand for website speed optimization, enterprises in online business space are propelling the growth of the segment.

At the same time, the multichannel campaign analysis segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.3% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in omni-channel e-commerce.

Leading Market Players:

➢ Microsoft Corporation

➢ SAS Institute Inc.

➢ Splunk Inc.

➢ Webtrends Inc.

➢ Adobe Systems Incorporated

➢ AT Internet

➢ Facebook Inc.

➢ Google LLC

➢ Hotjar Ltd

➢ IBM Corporation

