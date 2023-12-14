Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to Garner USD 7.96 billion at 23.1% CAGR: Current trends & growth drivers

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

Visualization and 3D rendering is a process of generating an image based on three-dimensional data, which is stored within a computer program.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for virtual modeling and building design and rise in demand for architecture planning for smart cities drive the growth of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. Moreover, increase in demand for real-time rendering and quick decision-making capabilities supplemented the growth of the market. However, lack of IT infrastructure, less demand in the underdeveloped nations, and privacy issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering services and surge in demand for high-level gaming and videography would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

In 2019, the market size of visualization and 3D rendering software worldwide amounted to $1.48 billion. Projections indicate a substantial growth, with an anticipated market value of $7.96 billion by 2027. This represents a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.

☛ Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4198

Impact of COVID-19 on Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market:

➢ Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market witnessed a sudden downfall with strict lockdown measurement imposed by several governments and shutdown of travel to prevent transmission of the virus.

➢ To prevent the spread of infection, real estate companies temporarily closed their construction activities, which hampered the demand for 3D rendering software.

➢ However, the demand is expected to increased post-pandemic as construction activities would resume.

In 2019, the stand-alone segment dominated the global market for visualization and 3D rendering software by product type, constituting almost two-thirds of the market share. This was attributed to the growing acceptance of stand-alone software across diverse industries, facilitating extensive implementation and the generation of output from input data. Nevertheless, the plugin segment is anticipated to exhibit the most significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0% throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by a heightened demand for quicker software installation and an accelerated product development process.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4198

In terms of application, the research and training sector is anticipated to demonstrate the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to an increased demand for the planning and execution of intricate visual representations of various research subjects, including instruments, internal body organs, and microparticles. Conversely, the architectural and visualization category dominated the market landscape in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the overall visualization and 3D rendering software market. This dominance is a result of the escalating adoption of such software in the construction and real estate sectors, where it is employed for project visualization, enabling these industries to showcase their endeavors to customers, thereby boosting profits and augmenting market value.



In 2019, the North American market dominated by region, securing the largest market share, exceeding one-third of the total. This was primarily driven by the heightened demand for advanced 3D imaging tools in North American countries and a growing adoption of visualization and 3D rendering software across diverse industries. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2020 to 2027 in the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. This growth is attributed to an increasing demand for high-definition 3D viewing experiences among end-users, a surge in construction activities, and a rise in investment in various real estate projects within the developing nations of the region.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wi-fi-chipset-market/purchase-options



Major market players

➢ Autodesk, Inc.

➢ Act-3D

➢ Altair Engineering, Inc.

➢ Dassault Systemes

➢ Cebas Visual Technology Inc.

➢ Corel Corporation

➢ Embodee

➢ NVIDIA Corporation

➢ Luxion Inc.

➢ Next Limit Technologies

➢ OTOY Inc.

➢ SAP SE

➢ Robert McNeel & Associates

➢ Siemens AG

➢ Webmax Technologies

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4198

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street

Corporation Trust Center

Wilmington

New Castle

Delaware 19801

USA Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com