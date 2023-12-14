Global Asset Integrity Management Market is expected to reach US$ 44.4 billion by 2034, expanding at a 5.2% CAGR | Future Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate in the asset integrity management market during the forecast period. In the Asset Integrity Management Market, non-destructive testing leads with 35%, followed by the power segment at 24%, projected until 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The asset integrity management market is estimated to be worth US$ 26.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 44.4 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%. Asset integrity management demand is high in oil and gas, energy, manufacturing, aerospace, and infrastructure industries. Growth or expansion in these sectors drives the need for effective asset management solutions.



The growing client demands for improved reliability, safety, and efficiency in operations push industries to invest in AIM for enhanced asset performance, driving the market growth during the forecast period. Many industries, such as oil and gas, energy, and manufacturing, are dealing with aging assets that require continuous monitoring and maintenance to ensure their reliability and longevity, driving the demand for asset integrity management solutions to address the challenges of maintaining older infrastructure

AIM assists in identifying and mitigating risks associated with asset failure, safety hazards, and environmental impacts. Proactively managing these risks reduces the likelihood of incidents leading to financial losses or reputational damage. Integrating AIM with digital platforms allows remote monitoring, data-driven insights, and centralized asset management.

This digitalization trend is driving the adoption of AIM across industries. The stringent regulations governing industries' safety, environmental protection, and infrastructure maintenance fuel the demand for asset integrity management solutions.

Key Takeaways:

From 2019 to 2023, the asset integrity management market was valued at a CAGR of 3.8%

Based on end-use, the power segment is expected to account for a share of 24% in 2024.

Global asset integrity management demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.7% in 2024.

In the United States, the asset integrity management industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 3.0% in 2024.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034.

Asset integrity management market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% in 2024.

“The increasing technological innovations and growing regulatory compliance in various end-use industries are anticipated to drive the asset integrity management market growth during the forecast period," - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 26.8 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 44.4 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 5.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Service Type

End-use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled SGS SA

Fluor Corporation

Intertek Group plc

DNV GL AS

Bureau Veritas SA

John Wood Group PLC

ROSEN Swiss AG

Aker Solutions ASA

Oceaneering International Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Competitive Landscape:

Key players focus on strategies like collaborations and partnerships. Key players are acquiring niche players are critical systems followed by leading players in the asset integrity management market.

Recent Developments in the Market

Intertek Group plc offers asset integrity management services, including asset performance management, corrosion management, and inspection services. They cater to industries like oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing.

offers asset integrity management services, including asset performance management, corrosion management, and inspection services. They cater to industries like oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing. Aker Solutions provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services, emphasizing asset integrity management solutions for the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas.

provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services, emphasizing asset integrity management solutions for the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas. Oceaneering International, Inc. specializes in providing offshore engineering and inspection services, including asset integrity management for subsea assets, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and inspection solutions for various industries.



Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global asset integrity management market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics between 2024 and 2034.

To understand opportunities in the asset integrity management industry, the industry is segmented based on Service Type (Non- Destructive Testing (NDT), Risk- Based Inspection (RBI), Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Structural Integrity Management) By End-use (Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

Asset Integrity Management Market Key Segments:

By Service Type:

Non- Destructive Testing (NDT)

Risk- Based Inspection (RBI)

Corrosion Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

Structural Integrity Management

By End Use:

Oil and Gas

Power

Mining

Aerospace

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

