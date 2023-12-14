Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet December 18 & 19

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet December 18-19, 2023, at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, in Cheyenne. The business meeting and workshop will take place in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT-U Training Building.

Commissioners will meet Monday, December 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a workshop led by WYDOT staff. The commission will travel to Pine Bluffs for a tour of the Pine Bluffs Municipal Airport that same afternoon. Commission members will also attend dinner with WYDOT staff on December 18, but no official business is to be conducted.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Tuesday, December 19, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

WAC Meeting Agenda - December 19, 2023.