PM Sogavare welcome His Excellency Cai Weiming

The People’s Republic of China’s new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Solomon Islands His Excellency Cai Weiming has introduced himself to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP during a brief courtesy visit today.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed His Excellency Weiming as China’s second Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Solomon Islands with residence in Honiara.

Welcoming Ambassador Weiming to the country, Prime Minister Sogavare reaffirmed the strong bond between Solomon Islands and China.

He said, China is a great partner to Solomon Islands dating back to pre-independence.

Solomon Islands admire China for upholding the principle of equality among states, national Sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, non-interference and peaceful coexistence, he adds.

Prime Minister Sogavare affirmed the shared vision of building a community of communal future for mankind underscores the principles of equal sovereignty, democratic global governance, collaborative win-win cooperation, and the positive role of cultural diversity in advancing human civilization.

As the four-year-old bilateral relationship expands and bear fruit, the government and people of Solomon Islands are grateful, pledging firm support and assistance to H.E Weiming in implementing his mission.

His Excellency Cai Weiming extends President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Prime Minister Sogavare, government and people of Solomon Islands.

China appreciates Solomon Islands steadfastness in supporting the One China Principle and thank Prime Minister Sogavare for speaking up for China in various international assemblage.

H.E Weiming assert dedication to promoting bilateral engagement in broad sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, education, rural development, sports diplomacy, tourism, climate change, policing and security.

Since 2019, the Governments of Solomon Islands and China signed more than twenty (20) bilateral assistance and cooperation, which constituted the basis of shared cooperation and mutual respect between the two countries.

PRC Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Solomon Islands H.E Cai Weiming presenting a traditional painting to PM. Hon. M. Sogavare MP.

OPMC Press