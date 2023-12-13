VPF senior delegates in the country to learn from RSIPF capabilities

The Vanuatu Police Force (VPF) delegation are in the country to learn from the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) capabilities.

The purpose of the visit is to learn from different units and departments of the RSIPF showcasing its police capabilities.

The four men delegation including an Australian Federal Police (AFP) Advisor who is based in Vanuatu have a courtesy visit to the Supervising Commissioner of RSIPF Ms. Juanita Matanga.

After the courtesy visit a brief meeting was conducted with the Senior RSIPF Executive to outline the visiting program to different locations.

The delegation had a chance to learn about the latest Police Operation Centre (POC) with its latest capabilities with the use of drones that give real time situations on the ground to make sound decisions when a situation arises. They also have time to visit and learn about the RSIPF Honiara Radio Centre.

A visit was also conducted at Police Maritime. This is where they have a small brief meeting and visit to the Maritime Operation Centre. The team also had a chance to visit the two Guadiana Class Patrol boats and learn about its arm capabilities.

The team also have visited the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the RSIPF at Hells Point and learn about its latest capabilities to deal with unexploded ordnance.

Police Response Team (PRT) will display a Public Order Management (POM) capability during the week at Hells Point. And before their departure on 15 December 2023, they will have to visit the Close Personal Protection.

The team will have a meeting with RSIPF Executive to discuss ways and support to review their use of force policy. The four men delegation arrived on 12 December 2023.

EOD Officer explain the current capability to the visiting delegation

L-OIC-EOD explain different UXOs EOD team dealt with

L-OIC-EOD Inspector Clifford Tunuki talk to the visiting delegation

Maritime office explain the patrol boat capability

Officers visit to the patrol boat

L-Director Police Maritime during a visit at Maritime Operation Centre

Four men police delegation during a briefing at RSIPF Executive room at Rove

Site visit to EOD storage facility

R-Supervising Commissioner Ms Juanita Matanga meet with the Vanuatu police team

Vanuatu Police Force DCP Management Services Mr Willie Samuel during a visit to POC

Vanuatu Police Force visit at Honiara Radio Centre

A group photo at the Police Maritime base

RSIPF Press