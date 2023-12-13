Premier Fini applauds China Medical Team for Free Health Services

Malaita Premier Hon. Martin Fini has applauded the visiting China Medical Team for providing free specialized health services to the people of the Province during a recent visit to Auki.

Delivered in collaboration with the Kilu’ufi Hospital Medical Team, these services included urology, cardiology, nephrology, acupuncture therapy and related clinical laboratory illnesses.

The visit was made possible by the Solomon Islands-China Health Cooperation Agreement, which, saw such specialized life-saving services benefiting patients that need those most.

Besides clinical services, the visit also provided the opportunity for the Director of the Malaita Provincial Health, Dr. David Danitofea to provide an overview of challenges faced by the Province and opportunities for further cooperation.

The overview covered areas including human resources, rural and area health centre infrastructures, budget and finance, and primary health care.

Malaita province is the most populated province in the country with approximately 163,086 people (2019 national census) and it is apparent such free medical service is of great need to the province.

Premier Fini said communities in the province are eager to access such health services but cannot afford due to lack of such services including technology, skills, facilities, infrastructure and manpower.

“My people are looking forward for more collaboration with our partners to access better health services in the future to help us meet the UN sustainable development goals for better health and well-being to bring social and economic prosperity leaving no one behind,” Fini said.

The Premier emphasized that Malaita cannot work in isolation from the National Government and its development partners in order to achieve its development goals for a shared future.

The Premier acknowledged Team Leader Professor Haynes Huang and the CMT specialists for devoting their time to visit the Province.

Provincial Secretary of Malaita province, Eric George (left) and the Chinese Medical Team Leader Professor Haynes Huang (Medical Laboratory Specialist) posing with the medical supplies provided to patients during their free medical service at Kilu’ufi hospital last week

Patients waiting for medical attention at Kilu’ufi hospital

A patient receiving medical attention

OPMC Press