AC Thugea thank the AFP for supporting the RSIPF PG23 Security Planning Team

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation (NO) Evelyn Thugea thanked the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who work alongside with Pacific Games Security Planning Team (PGSPT) for the successful planning and execution of the 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games.

The acknowledgements were done during a lunch and gifting ceremony on 11 December 2023 at Rove police headquarters to AFP officers.

AC Thugea said I would like to thank AFP officers who work in different ways to support the PGSPT for the success of the operation. It’s not easy as we do our planning and execution but it is good that we have a lot of interaction with different stakeholders.

Thugea said all the commitments and dedication is something that I am always proud of. You have proven that you are capable of being officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF). You have done it and it is your reference on your future career of being an RSIPF officer.

AC NO Thugea said this is the best pacific game in history. And I must give a thumbs up to you RSIPF PGSPT with the support from security partners to have this successfully done. Reach out to others with the knowledge and skills you learned during your time as a planner.

“Solomon Island did not host such an event in the past. More especially events where it heavily involves big security planning and execution. We did it and successfully did it,” said Thugea.

Centre AC NO Evelyn Thugea thanked the team for well done job during a lunch at Rove

Left-AC Provincial Mr Leanard Tahnimana shook hand with SIAF member after presenting a gift

Matt Lawler receive a gift from AC NO during the lunch at Rove

Right-SIAF Member receive a gift from AC Crime and Intelligence

SIAF member Matt Lawler thank everyone for good job done for the PG23

RSIPF Press