Premier Fini congratulates new Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands

Malaita Premier Martin Fini has joined Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga in congratulating the new Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E Cai Weiming on his appointment this week.

Ambassador Weiming arrived in the country on Monday this week to begin his role after replacing former Ambassador Li Ming.

Immediately after presenting his credentials to the Governor General Sir David Vunagi and meeting the Prime Minister earlier this week, Ambassador Weiming’s first official engagement was the signing of Exchange of Notes with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga for the Auki Road tar sealing project.

“I convey my sincere congratulations to the new Chinese Ambassador H.E. Cai Weiming on his appointment on behalf of the Provincial Government as we look forward for deeper cooperation with the Government of the Peoples Republic China (PRC) in coming years,” said Premier Fini who witnessed the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

The Premier highlighted that Malaita Province looks forward for further cooperation and meaningful partnerships with the national government and the country’s development partners who are willing to support the development aspirations of the province.

He pointed out that one of the priority needs of the province is to have better and safer road infrastructures to enable trade and access to markets and social services around the Province.

“My Provincial Executive will continue to ensure we secure projects from the National Government and willing development partners for our province regardless of the short time we have before the next elections. Our determination remains strong on this intention,” Fini said.

A team form the Peoples Republic of China are expected to arrive in Auki after the Christmas holidays to begin a feasibility on the tar sealing project.

OPMC Press