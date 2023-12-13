Submit Release
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Robberies in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce the arrest of a teenager for a November shooting and two robberies in Northeast DC.

 

On Friday, November 24, 2023, officers responded to the 3800 block of Hayes St., NE, for the report of a shooting. Two victims reported they were shot at as they returned home. The investigation located security camera footage and identified the teenage suspect. CCN: 23192251

 

On December 11, 2023, Sixth District officers located the 17-year-old juvenile male suspect in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. A rifle was located on his person, and he was arrested. He was charged with an active Absconder warrant, Carrying a Pistol Without a License / Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (the above shooting), Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and the below armed robbery offenses:

 

  • On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m., in the 5600 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The two victims were walking when a car pulled up next to them and two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victims’ property while armed with a gun. CCN: 23195651

 

  • On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 1:01 p.m., in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The victim was walking when three suspects approached him and demanded property. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. CCN: 23200897

 

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging the suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit: https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program

