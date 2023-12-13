HIEMA RELEASE: HI-TECH OFFERS HOPE AS MAUI RECOVERY PHASE STARTS

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ‘OIHANA PILI KAUA

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

HI-TECH OFFERS HOPE AS MAUI RECOVERY PHASE STARTS

For Immediate Release: December 13, 2023 Release No. 2023-0037

HONOLULU — As the Maui Wildfire response moves into the next phase, the timely and accurate collection of data continues to be essential in developing and modifying recovery plans for the people impacted in West Maui. New technology is being used by the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and Maui County to better visualize the extent of damage to Lahaina. This new technology is being used to design a recovery plan that maximizes experts and resources.

“Today we have available to planners a 3-D virtual picture of the affected areas. Surveying the damage by using drones, high-tech tools and software technology by HI-EMA and Maui personnel helps to manage resources and develop a better solution to the many challenges facing the area,” HI-EMA Administrator James Barros said. “Previous mapping tools provided us only with a two-dimensional view of an affected area. It could only provide at best, an incomplete visualization of the situation. The 3-D imaging helps to provide triage for the areas in question, while at the same time maximizing resources and experts.”

Visualizing and understanding the entire scope of the damaged area allows recovery partners to find better solutions for the people of Lahaina. The data is being shared to a wide audience of experts and companies not only here in Hawai‘i but around the world.

Immediately after the fire’s devastation became known, companies including Honolulu-based 8th Axis Industrial, LLC contacted HI-EMA asking how it could help. The company offered its revolutionary survey management data systems technology to provide contoured, layered mapping of the area.

“Having a clearer image of this disaster scene is an exciting development for emergency managers,” Administrator Barros said. “While it is essential to have people on the ground looking over the scope of damage, not everyone can or should travel to the zone for a variety of reasons. This survey mesh and data layering helps us game plan with county, state, federal, private industry partners.”

With the holiday season upon us, Governor Josh Green, M.D., HI-EMA, and Maui County join to recognize the selfless efforts of so many people, organizations, and companies who have stepped to the plate since that fateful day in August.

“The devastation on Maui has reminded us that our lives can be turned upside-down in an instant,” said Governor Green. “We appreciate the positive efforts of our government agencies, nonprofits and those in the business sector who are serving in any way they can to help our Maui ʻohana recover.”

HI-EMA thanks 8th Axis Industrial, LLC and others who have assured the agency they are available to help over the long-term. Data will be continually updated for the next three years to assure there is a seamless recovery effort.

