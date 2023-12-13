The Tile Shop Partners With Kelli Fontana on “Classic, Bold and Whimsical” Debut Tile Collection

Exclusive designs available now at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior designer and real estate developer Kelli Fontana has built her thriving career one “classic, bold and whimsical” home at a time. And with her latest project, fans of Fontana’s celebrated aesthetic will have a new way to bring her singular style into their own homes: Fontana’s debut tile collection has landed at The Tile Shop.



The collaboration with the Plymouth, Minn.-based specialty retailer of natural stone and manmade tiles marks Fontana’s first foray into the tile space. The eight-piece collection embraces the timeless touches and luxurious details that are the signature of Fontana’s interiors, home fragrances and wall coverings, and translates them to a new medium.

“Working with The Tile Shop has been a dream come true,” says Fontana. The first pieces in her namesake collection arrived at The Tile Shop during the summer of 2023, and the complete line is now available at The Tile Shop’s 142 U.S. stores and website.

“We love collaborating with designers, and Kelli has a unique perspective that we’re so excited to share with our customers,” says Kirsty Froelich, The Tile Shop’s director of design. “Kelli’s tiles bring something totally new to our product selection, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful spaces they’ll make possible. They reflect elevated living at an accessible price point.”

Fontana, who is also the creative director and designer behind Minnesota-based West Bay Homes, has long worked with The Tile Shop to source tile and materials for model homes and private clients. “Tile is a great way to put an exclamation point on the aesthetics of a space,” says Fontana. “I use tile to make statements and create a strong story for my projects.”

For her namesake tile collection, Fontana focused on creating pieces that will help other homeowners do the same. With artistic details like elegant fluting, mirrored patina and intricate florals, each tile is thoughtfully considered with the warm, harmonious appeal Fontana brings to all of her design projects.

CLASSIC: Tommas

Available colors: Tommas Classico and Tommas Carrara

With its echoes of ancient Greek and Roman columns, the Tommas combines elements from classical architecture with modern touches like the three-dimensional texture.

“There’s something so soft and poetic about fluted tile, while also very strong,” says Fontana, who describes this large-format, marble-look design as “a great foundational piece.”

Fontana envisions using Tommas “in really large bodies of work, or it can be cut to frame different architectural elements within your home.”

BOLD: Patina

Available colors: Patina Gilded, Patina Siren and Patina Eclipse

With a mirrored surface and lightly weathered antique finish, the Patina’s three colorways all embody vintage glamour and inviting glow.

“Mirror tile adds real estate, it adds dimension, it makes you linger in a space a little longer,” says Fontana. “It can be romantic depending on the way the light moves in the space the time of day.”

WHIMSICAL: Inlay Proper

Available colors: Eden Ode, Florence Lace and Naples Beach

Crafted from durable porcelain, Inlay Proper will add ornate elegance and timeless femininity to both floors and walls. The scrolling leaf and floral pattern draws inspiration from one of Kelli’s own wallpaper collections, and Fontana encourages mixing and matching this square tile—richly rendered in shades of natural marble and travertine—throughout your home. “The three colors stand alone, or could all be used together,” says Fontana.

“Working with The Tile Shop has been a dream come true, and this collection has so much versatility,” says Fontana. "I put so much thought and heart and soul into it, and I can't wait to see how other artists, other creatives, other homeowners, other business owners use these tiles in their spaces."

Kelli Fontana Tile is one of several exclusive collaborations between The Tile Shop and its world-class design partners, among them Annie Selke, Morris & Co. and Laura Ashley. The Kelli Fontana Collection is available exclusively at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations. For more information, visit https://www.tileshop.com/collection/kelli-fontana or https://www.kellifontana.net/tile.

About The Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Kelli Fontana

Kelli Fontana is Classic. Bold. Whimsical. These three components inhabit each of her designs in varying degrees. Kelli’s warm, harmonious and thoughtfully considered artistic approach to residential design has captured the hearts of legends, world-class athletes and business leaders. Kelli is influenced by the people she represents, defining her clients' essence through truly custom living environments, designed for nurturing their lifestyles. Kelli’s practice is built on function and finish, speaking to and of the people she is designing for while adding intrinsic value to their real estate investment.

Having founded Kelli Fontana, her namesake business, two decades ago, Kelli and her team specialize in the development of multi-faceted real estate projects throughout North America. Kelli’s projects are showcased in industry catalogs, digital marketing campaigns and in printed publications synonymous with luxury homes and design. She is also a regular contributor to nationally recognized marques sharing her expert advice and analysis of market trends.

Visit https://www.kellifontana.net and follow https://www.instagram.com/kellifontana_/ to learn more.

