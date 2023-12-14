Creative Agency Rebrands Santa—With Help From the Bots
For their company holiday card this year, creative agency Thinkso confronts two social juggernauts: DEI and AI.
The AI platform’s gender and racial biases were a serious problem, especially because we were trying to address these kinds of biases in our diverse and inclusive reimagination of Santa.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since his rebranding in the 1930s by Coca-Cola, Santa Claus has become one of the most recognizable (if shopworn) images in the world. But as the world changes and attitudes shift, his hold on holiday hearts and minds is slipping. These days, ‘naughty or nice’ is just too judgmental. And an old white guy (especially one sneaking around at night) being the unelected leader of a beloved season no longer gets a pass, no matter how jolly he is.
— Shelley Batuyong, Creative Director, Thinkso
So the strategists, writers, and designers at Thinkso, a boutique creative agency headquartered in NYC, decided to rethink Santa’s value proposition and public image from the bottom up for a more enlightened and less materialistic global audience.
Who is the future of Santa? presents three new concepts for Old St. Nick, ranging from radically cozy and non-binary, to high-tech eco-activist, to a decentralized good-cheer collective. Viewers can vote for their favorite, and a winner will be announced on Thinkso’s social channels.
A whole new idea for Santa lent itself to a whole new way of designing her/him/them. The Thinkso team tapped the power of AI to create a set of delightful, photorealistic characters and settings for the Santas of the future.
The approach came with challenges that were downright meta. "The AI platform’s gender and racial biases were a serious problem, especially because we were trying to address these kinds of biases in our diverse and inclusive reimagination of Santa," said Shelley Batuyong, Thinkso's creative director. Read more about what the team learned—and the hijinks that ensued—using Midjourney Bot to design the images for the holiday website.
About Thinkso
Thinkso is a full-service creative agency serving national and global organizations in technology, finance, law, and the social sector. Learn more at thinkso.com.
