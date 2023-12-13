GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS CALIFORNIA REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TEACHERS UNION

Green Dot California and Asociación De Maestros Unidos (AMU) Teachers Union on a New Two-Year Contract

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Dot Public Schools California (Green Dot) is pleased to announce that after months of negotiations, the Asociación De Maestros Unidos (AMU) teachers union ratified a two-year agreement. The agreement includes salary increases for teachers and counselors, retention incentives for some schools, additions to the salary schedule, and revised language on issues such as class size, leave policies and discipline procedures.

“I’m thrilled we have come to a two-year agreement, which provides stability for our outstanding teachers and counselors to continue doing what they do best—educate and mentor our students. Despite budget limitations, this agreement puts the needs of our classrooms first by providing a compensation package that allows us to retain our talented educators. Their passion and dedication enables our mission to promote educational equity,” said Cristina de Jesus, President and CEO at Green Dot Public Schools California.

She added, "We are proud that Green Dot's average teacher salary exceeds most neighboring districts, and this deal enables us to remain an employer of choice for teachers devoted to serving students in need."

Key components of the agreement include:

Salary increases of 6% for 2023-2024 retroactive to July 1, 2023

Salary increases of 3.25% for 2024-2025

In 2024-2025: Minimum credentialed teacher/counselor salary moves to $71,085. Average teacher/counselor salary increases to $87,424. Maximum teacher/counselor salary increases to $127,953



For more information on the agreement, visit: https://careers.greendot.org/benefits-salary/.

About Green Dot Public Schools California

Green Dot Public Schools California operates 18 charter middle and high schools in Los Angeles, providing 10,000 students from historically under-resourced communities with a transformative educational experience grounded in the belief that every student has a right to an excellent education that unlocks their potential. Implementing a rigorous college preparatory curriculum along with personalized academic counseling and support, Green Dot empowers students to overcome barriers, achieve at the highest levels, and graduate prepared for higher education, leadership roles, and fulfilling careers. As Title 1 schools serving predominantly low-income populations, Green Dot provides its students with the tools and opportunities required to realize their full potential, closing opportunity gaps. Driven by the pillars of High Expectations, Local Control with Extensive Professional Development, Personalized Learning, and Parent Participation, Green Dot is an established leader in transforming public education to profoundly and positively impact students, families and their communities.

