6th circuit commission announces nominees for Benton associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





13 December 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division IV of the Platte County Circuit Court, created by appointment of Judge Megan B. Benton to the position of circuit judge in Platte County. The nominees are:





Susan M. Casey – career law clerk/chief of staff for the Honorable Roseann Ketchmark of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri in Kansas City (received three votes in support).





Blake C. Sherer – assistant prosecuting attorney, Platte County prosecutor’s office in Platte City (received five votes in support).





Nicolas J. Taulbee – assistant attorney general, civil litigation division, Missouri attorney general’s office in Kansas City (received five votes in support).





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division IV.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary D. Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch, and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.





Ferguson’s term on the commission expires at the end of this year. The commission members wish to thank him for his valuable and dedicated service to the citizens of Platte County and the administration of justice during his exemplary service on the commission.









Note: Links to nominees' applications typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





