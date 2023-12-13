Senator Jay Costa Announces Over $1 Million in PCCD Funding for Nonprofit Security, Children’s Advocacy, Violence Prevention Benefiting the 43

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa announces $1,150,637 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) awarded to Allegheny County. These funds were drawn from various grant programs that seek to prevent violence against minority groups, women, and children, as well as support law enforcement.

Of especial importance to Senator Costa is the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which he and Representative Dan Frankel fought to establish in the wake of the mass shooting at Tree of Life, during which a white supremacist murdered eleven Jewish worshippers. Signed into law in 2019, Act 83 directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. This enormously successful program has delivered millions of dollars in security upgrades to nonprofits throughout Pennsylvania.

“I have been extremely proud to deliver funding so that the people who call the 43rd home have safe communities, gathering spaces, and houses of worship,” said Senator Costa. “I’d like to thank the PCCD for their diligent work funding proven community safety measures and protecting the good people doing the hard work of building safe neighborhoods. Along with my colleagues in the Senate Democratic caucus, we will continue to work for safe communities for every Pennsylvanian.”

Recipients of the Nonprofit Security Grant in the 43rd District include:

Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh: $25,000

Bnai Emunoh Chabad Inc: $75,000

Center of Life: $46, 327

Community Day School: $25,000

Congregation Kether Torah: $25,000

Congregation Poale Zedeck: $150,000

Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh: $111,500

Lubavitch Center: $25,000

Rodef Shalom Congregation: $25,810

St. Michael’s Orthodox Church: $23,000

Tree of Life, Inc: $150,000

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh: $75,000

Recipients of the State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds include:

A Child’s Place: $47,000

UPMC – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh: $47,000

Recipients of the State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Programs Funds Include:

Amachi Pittsburgh: $25,000

Youth Enrichment Services, Inc.: $50,000

SisTers PGH Corp received $75,000 in Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds for their Project T Housing Support.

Rankin Borough Received $150,000 for the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police from the Federal Justice Assistance Grant Funds.

More information about these programs is available on the PCCD’s website.

Read about the Senate Democratic Caucus’s commitment to safe communities for every Pennsylvanian here.

###