Industry Veteran Amy Philbrook Joins LPL as New Head of Service

Philbrook’s extensive background and deep passion for developing, growing and leading high-performing teams will help LPL drive the best service experience in the industry

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced Amy Philbrook has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Head of Service. Philbrook brings more than 28 years of industry experience and service delivery leadership to LPL. Philbrook’s role will focus on accelerating LPL’s effort to evolve frontline service teams into a modern, proactive and consultative organization. She is based in Fort Worth, Texas and reports to Executive Vice President, Service and Supervision, John O’Neill.



Philbrook leads the firm’s service teams spanning advisor service and end-investor support. She also spearheads recruiting and hiring, training, quality assurance, performance management, compensation and career pathing and overall service culture.

“We’ve seen recent success in our efforts to deliver an elevated service experience and more efficient response through a new teaming structure, just one way we’re innovating the experience for our clients,” said O’Neill. “Amy’s proven leadership and experience in customer care, service operations and cultural transformation demonstrates she is the right leader to guide LPL into the next phase of our Service transformation – to provide the best service experience possible to our advisors and enterprises.”

“I’m thrilled to join LPL and lead the evolution of our Service programs,” said Philbrook. “Taking care of clients is the top priority for any winning business. LPL has a terrific reputation for investing in continuous improvements to take care of its advisors and enterprises so they can take the best care of their clients. I couldn’t be more honored to contribute to that mission and be a part of this talented team.”

Philbrook joins LPL from Robinhood where she most recently served as head of Customer Care and Operations Shared Services. She also spent over 25 years at Fidelity in various leadership positions, including in roles overseeing its Core Market Sales, Diversity and Inclusion and Human Resources functions, among other teams. She has been featured in various media outlets for her expertise in creating and attracting a more diverse workforce, tapping into the power of differences to develop and retain talent and creating a culture of inclusion.

Outside of work, Philbrook is a passionate and committed member of the board at FitMoney, a financial literacy nonprofit that aims to close the gap by bringing financial literacy to children in elementary schools where habits are most strongly formed. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Government from Northeastern University and is FINRA licensed as a General Securities Representative, General Securities Principal and a General Securities Sales Supervisor with LPL Financial.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services are offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

