Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Sentencing in Buncombe County Homicide

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Alfred Louis Logan, Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to between 30 and 37 years in prison. Logan was charged with the murder of Kedrick Tevon Green in Arden in November 2021.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

Green was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound. Officers from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed Logan in the area, and later found cell phone data indicating that the victim’s cell phone had been moved from his car to Logan’s home address. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City.

Logan is also charged with murders in Birmingham, Alabama; York County, South Carolina; and Wake County, North Carolina. Those cases will be tried in future months.

The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section was referred this case by District Attorney Todd Williams. Special Deputy Attorney General Arneatha James prosecuted this case.

