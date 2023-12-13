Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In Job Training Grants To Lone Star College

TEXAS, December 13 - December 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced over $1,329,329 in Skills Development Fund (SDF) grants to Lone Star College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through these SDF grants, Lone Star College will provide customized training to upskill more than 650 employees of AmeriTex Machine & Fabrication, McCarthy Building Companies Inc., Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, and Tenaris in relevant industry areas like construction, energy, healthcare, and machining.

“As the Texas economy continues to grow, so does the need to invest in our workforce through skills development programs,” said Governor Abbott. “These SDF grants to Lone Star College will help equip hardworking Texans in the Greater Houston area with the training they need to continue to thrive and advance in high-demand careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Lone Star College for their partnership as we build a brighter economic future for every Texan.”

“The Skills Development Fund is important to the Texas economy because it supports market-driven, local prioritization of workforce and business needs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Community partners like Lone Star College excel in providing programs that reskill and upskill employees to fill critical, in-demand jobs.”

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.