Court, Community Celebrate Veterans’ Recovery

Army veteran Isam Mitchell is at his best when he’s part of a community, working with others toward a common goal. That suited him in the military and has helped in a lengthy fight for sobriety.



He was one of four former service members in the latest graduating class of the Cuyahoga County veterans treatment court. The recent ceremony concluded more than a year of work by the participants, members of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, and community partners to help veterans rebuild their lives as they battle mental health and substance use issues.



“I look around and I see the love and care I'm surrounded by, and I can't do anything but cry sometimes,” said Mitchell, who served three years active duty and seven years in the U.S. Army reserves.



A collective effort to support veterans can be the difference between continued struggles and sustained sobriety. Convictions for impaired driving and drug possession were the latest offenses in Mitchell’s 30-year tug-of-war with alcohol and drugs. Mitchell said after his service, he struggled with the transition back to civilian life, not knowing how to cope with personal issues prior to the military and traumas resulting from his service. He self-medicated, often clouding his judgment, leading to multiple arrests.



“I need structure, and this program holds you accountable. You have to be accountable all the time,” said Mitchell about the therapy sessions, drug and alcohol screenings, balancing a job, and completing a service project.



Cuyahoga County has the largest veterans treatment court in the state, averaging more than 50 participants at a time. The program’s 15-month plan is designed to address as many needs as possible, including stable housing, transportation, and employment. The court’s holistic approach involves local treatment providers, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other community partners.



“Who else deserves this level of commitment, besides those who have sacrificed for our country? If anyone deserves a second chance and all the resources, it's our veterans,” said Judge Andrew Santoli, who took over the docket a year ago.



Mitchell is humbled by the dedication of court staff and the community support despite his missteps. That generosity is now inspiring him to use his tools to help others. He’s a handyman with the hopes of becoming a mechanic.



“I don't know any other place you can go, and through your wrongdoing find so much love, care, respect in helping you get back on your feet as you can with veterans treatment court,” said Mitchell.