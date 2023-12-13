Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run Work Zone Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred in a Montgomery County work zone Wednesday morning.

The victim is identified as Eric Lewis, 57, of Washington, D.C. Emergency medical service personnel from Montgomery County pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 495 near Georgia Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to the preliminary investigation, Lewis was a crew member of a mobile tree trimming operation contracted through the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The crew was working on the shoulder of I-495 when Lewis was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-495 into the work zone. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Crash Team are leading the investigation.  The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Freightliner truck hauling a flatbed with a forklift.  Police believe the suspect vehicle is missing the right front headlight assembly. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101. Callers may remain confidential.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures. The investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

