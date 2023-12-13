EU to enhance intellectual property rights in Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia

On 12 December, the European Commission and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) signed a new project in support of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia. This new project, implemented by the EUIPO, aims at strengthening intellectual property rights and creating a favourable environment for innovation, creativity and competition in the three partner countries.

The agreement signed on 12 December establishes a 4-year programme in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, which is co-financed by the European Commission with €2.8 million and by the EUIPO with €1.2 million for a total amount of €4 million.

“The project we are signing with the EUIPO today will be an important contribution to Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine’s efforts on their path to EU accession,” said Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations in the European Commission. “By supporting the establishment of strong intellectual property rights, this project will also contribute to improving the business environment and to enhancing economic growth. The EUIPO’s expertise will be key in assisting our partner countries to navigate the practical implications of their EU aspirations in this important field.”

