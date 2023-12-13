Submit Release
Armenia: Young European Ambassadors present Ozzy to school in Yerevan to discuss renewable energy

Young European Ambassadors from Armenia visited the Monte Melkonyan school in Yerevan on Monday, 11 December, as part of the Ozzy campaign to raise awareness of renewable energy.

In total, 28 pupils from grade 5 had the opportunity to learn about the different types of renewables and their uses, as well as why it is important to lead a sustainable lifestyle.

Participants also took part in a creative task to build a DIY wind turbine and were introduced to Ozzy, a comic book character featured in a series of online stories centred around clean energy.

The #OzzyEnergy campaign by the EU-funded programmes EU4Energy and EU Neighbours East aims to raise awareness of the importance of renewable energy among youth and is open to schools across the Eastern Partnership countries.

Hamster Ozzy, the EU Young Energy Ambassador, is the protagonist of the campaign and teaches young people about renewable energy throughout his adventures.

