Belarus: Consultative Group with democratic forces and civil society meets in Brussels

The second meeting of the Consultative Group between the European Union and the Belarusian democratic forces and civil society took place on 12 December in Brussels.

The meeting was chaired by European External Action Service (EEAS) Managing Director Michael Siebert and the leader of Belarus’s democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the participation of representatives of various Belarusian civil society organisations in exile.
The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange information on the current situation in Belarus, especially in view of the sharply deteriorating human rights situation on the ground and intensified persecution of dissent. The EU reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice for those suffering from oppression, and accountability for those responsible for it. Both sides called for an immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.
The challenges faced by Belarusians living in exile, especially those related to Lukashenko’s decree on limiting consular services, were also discussed in the meeting. “The decree represents yet another form of oppression and total disrespect of Belarusian citizens’ fundamental rights,” said a press release by the EEAS.
The EU and Belarusian representatives condemned the regime’s complicity in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its instrumentalisation of migration on the EU’s external borders.

Both sides also discussed in detail how best to continue supporting the people of Belarus, including civil society.

Earlier, on 10 December, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced additional financial support of €30 million for Belarusian civil society and democratic forces. Together with this announcement, the EU’s support for the Belarusian people will reach €140 million from 2020.

