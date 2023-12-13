Submit Release
EU condemns Russia’s intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories 

The EU has strongly condemned the recent decision by Russia’s Central Election Commission to hold presidential elections next March in Ukraine’s territories temporarily occupied by Russia, “in blatant violation” of international law.

The EU said this was a new attempt by Russia to legitimise its temporary and illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories. 

“The so-called “elections” grossly violate the UN Charter and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

He also said the EU would never recognise the holding of Russia’s so-called “elections” or their results in the territories of Ukraine. Borrell added that “Russia’s political leadership and those involved in organising them will face consequences of these illegal actions”.

