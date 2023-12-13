Press Releases

12/13/2023

Governor Lamont Reassures Residents That Medication Abortion Remains Legal in Connecticut in Light of U.S. Supreme Court Decision To Hear Case Restricting Access to the Drug

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reassuring residents that medication abortion remains legal in Connecticut in light of the decision today by the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that would put restrictions on the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone, making it less accessible to patients. The governor said that his administration remains firmly committed to ensuring that patients and providers in Connecticut have the ability to seek and offer this care.

“Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians or judges,” Governor Lamont said. “Doctors have been safely prescribing this medication to their patients for decades, and the only reason efforts to ban this drug are now making their way through the courts is for politically motivated purposes to restrict the ability of Americans to make these decisions themselves. Our administration remains firmly committed to ensuring that patients and providers in Connecticut have the ability to access mifepristone.”

Earlier this year – in response to the court’s ruling that reversed the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade establishing the right to an abortion – Governor Lamont signed a series of bills that further enshrine into Connecticut law the ability of patients to make their own medical decisions regarding abortion and contraception. Those newly enacted laws:

Protect licensed medical providers from any adverse actions taken by another state as a result of a provider’s involvement in otherwise legal and competent reproductive healthcare services ( Public Act 23-128 );

Allow pharmacists to prescribe certain types of birth control without patients first needing to visit their doctor as required under previous law ( Public Act 23-52 );

Require public higher education institutions with on-campus residences to develop plans addressing students’ needs for reproductive healthcare ( Public Act 23-41 ); and

Establish safeguards for the collection, sharing, and selling of patient health data by businesses and service providers operating online platforms in Connecticut that have the ability to collect personal information about the individual ( Public Act 23-56 ).

Governor Lamont said his administration is working with members of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Reproductive Rights Caucus to identify other legal remedies that will strengthen reproductive rights and can be considered during the upcoming 2024 regular legislative session.

“As the Supreme Court has agreed to review the Fifth Circuit’s decision on mifepristone, I want to be very clear at a time when there may be confusion,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Mifepristone, a safe and effective drug for abortion and miscarriage that has been used by more than five million patients over the last 20 years, is still available to patients. Today’s announcement does not change that. My hope is that the Supreme Court will put an end to legislating from behind the bench and upon review of the case, maintain access to this effective medication – and safe abortions. As we saw from the decision to overturn Roe, any decision that limits access disproportionately affects our most vulnerable populations – in communities of color, indigenous communities, and those in rural areas – putting patients at risk.”

“Anti-abortion activists and Republican leaders in Texas should not dictate health policy across this country,” State Representative Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), co-chair of the Reproductive Rights Caucus, said. “Let’s hope that the Supreme Court upholds the FDA’s scientific judgement on mifepristone, rather than kowtowing to extremists whose actions have put numerous women’s lives at risk throughout this country.”

“The extreme antichoice effort to ban or burden mifepristone through the courts has no basis in fact, science, or law,” State Representative Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford), co-chair of the Reproductive Rights Caucus, said. “The U.S. Supreme Court must now reverse the Fifth Circuit’s reckless and lawless attempt to impose nationwide restrictions on the most common form of abortion. Mifepristone is one of the safest drugs on the market. The American people overwhelmingly reject antichoice extremists’ efforts to force these restrictions on them by antidemocratic means – potentially destroying the entire FDA drug-approval program in the process. It’s time for the Supreme Court to end this dangerous charade.”

“Let’s be clear, mifepristone is still accessible in states where abortion is legal and will remain on the market at least until the court rules on this case,” Gretchen Raffa, vice president of public policy, advocacy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut, said. “The Supreme Court should reject this politically motivated attempt to strip our right to health care. Mifepristone is safe and effective, and people deserve access to the care and medicine they need without interference from politicians or the judiciary. Planned Parenthood Votes! Connecticut will not stop fighting alongside our elected champions to ensure that everyone has the ability and the resources to control their bodies, their health, and their lives.”