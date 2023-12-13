Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Donald Tusk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Poland

CANADA, December 13 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to congratulate Donald Tusk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Poland:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Donald Tusk on his appointment as Prime Minister of Poland.

“Canada and Poland are strong partners with a longstanding history of co-operation. Close to one million Canadians of Polish ancestry call Canada home, and they form an invaluable piece of our rich cultural mosaic. These people-to-people ties serve as the basis for our strong bilateral relations.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Tusk on the issues that matter most to people in both our countries. We are committed to bolstering energy security, promoting the rule of law, fighting climate change, and creating good middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

“As like-minded partners, Canada and Poland share the universal values of respect for democracy and human rights. We will continue to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account for its illegal war of aggression. And as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, we remain committed to defending transatlantic security and protecting the rules-based international order.

“Canada and Poland will continue to be strong partners as we address the shared challenges of our time and build a better, more prosperous future for our peoples.”

