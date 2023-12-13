Berks County Organizations Receive $284,845 in State Funding for Security and Law Enforcement Programs

Reading — December 13, 2023 — Today, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved $284,845 in grant funding for seven security and law enforcement support projects in the 11th Senatorial District.

“I’m pleased to see various groups in our community continue to take advantage of opportunities to secure funding for important projects at the state level,” state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) said. “I have consistently advocated for the Nonprofit Security Grant program and fought for its continued funding in Harrisburg. Additionally, within this group of recipients, there’s needed support allocated to assist the Reading Police Department in recruiting new officers. There’s no doubt that this funding will go a long way toward making Berks County a safer place to live, work, and play.”

The recipients and award totals are listed below:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program

Exeter Community Library — $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

Jewish Federation of Reading — $25,000 for safety and security upgrades.

Kesher Zion Synagogue — $17,900 for safety and security upgrades.

Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom— $8,945 for safety and security upgrades.

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

City of Reading — $140,000 for recruitment incentive bonuses for 28 individuals hired as police officer trainees.

Kutztown University — $21,000 to cover the cost of Act 120 training for three officers.

State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds

County of Berks — $47,000 to cover operational expenses for the Children’s Alliance Center of Berks County.

