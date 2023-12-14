AFA Foundation Partners with Miami Jackson High School to Provide Water Supplies and New Chromebooks for 2024

"Athletics For All" by Lady A Foundation Miami Jackson High School Students receive 20 Chromebooks and 200 Water Bottles from AFA Foundation Alya Alghamdi and Miami Jackson High School

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization on a coast-to-coast journey to empower individuals of all ages through the power of sports and education

We believe in the power of sports and education to inspire and empower young individuals, especially those in underserved communities.” — Alya Alghamdi, Founde of AFA Foundation