SPB Hospitality Promotes Kristen Hohl to Vice President of Marketing
Strengthens leadership to continue growing brandsHOUSTON, TX, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPB Hospitality, a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across the U.S., recently announced the promotion of Kristen Hohl to Vice President of Marketing. Hohl previously served as Senior Director of Marketing for the organization. She is a career restaurant professional with extensive experience in marketing and operations.
“Kristen has been vital in our growth over the past five years, and we are proud to have her take on this new leadership role to further expand the presence and relevance of our brands,” said Josh Kern, CEO of SPB Hospitality. “She consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of our industry. Her dedication and expertise make her the ideal candidate to lead our marketing efforts as we move forward.”
Kristen Hohl joined Logan’s Roadhouse in 2018 as Marketing Manager and in 2020 continued with SPB Hospitality as Marketing Director. She was promoted to Senior Director of Marketing in 2022 before taking on her current role as Vice President of Marketing. In this capacity, she will oversee all aspects of marketing strategies and initiatives to ensure marketing efforts align with the company's long-term objectives and provide support to franchise partners. Hohl will be responsible for the marketing and brand development of the diverse portfolio of SPB Hospitality including J. Alexander’s Stoney River Steakhouse, Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
A graduate of Ohio State University, Hohl has dedicated her career to restaurants. Having previously served as Marketing Manager for O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, and Local Store Marketing for Claim Jumper Restaurants, Kristen has gained a reputation for bridging the gap between operations and marketing.
Hohl launched her career in restaurant operations in 2002 when she joined Thomas and King (Applebee’s) as a Corporate Trainer. It was here that she gained an understanding of every role in the restaurant and how to develop strong teams for the organization. She also served as Kitchen Manager for Thomas and King, where she continued to train staff while also successfully managing budgets and food costs.
“I am incredibly honored to step into this new role with SPB Hospitality,” said Kristen Hohl, Vice President of Marketing for SPB Hospitality. “These are very exciting times for our exceptional brands and our team is poised to enter this new era of marketing and support the growth of our restaurants.”
For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit www.spbhospitality.com.
About SPB Hospitality
SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across 38 U.S. states and territories. With a national footprint encompassing hundreds of restaurants and breweries, SPB Hospitality is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. SPB Hospitality’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and an impressive collection of high-end restaurant brands such as J. Alexander’s and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.
As one of the country's largest operators of craft brewery restaurants, SPB Hospitality takes pride in its craft beer expertise. SPB Hospitality proudly owns and operates renowned craft brewery restaurant brands like Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
Visit our website at spbhospitality.com to explore the exceptional flavors, inviting atmospheres, and unparalleled dining experiences that await you at SPB Hospitality's restaurants and breweries.
