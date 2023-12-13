Three years ago this week, a Texas college student named Jason Landry disappeared. Attorney General Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit wish to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to this investigation and to pursuing all credible information received from the public. Mr. Landry, a student at Texas State University, was last seen on December 13, 2020. Mr. Landry’s abandoned vehicle was discovered in the early morning hours of December 14, 2020, on a rural roadway just outside of Luling, Texas.

Since receiving a request for investigative assistance from the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in February 2022, the OAG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has dedicated hundreds of hours of investigative resources to the case. This includes conducting extensive forensic testing, issuing numerous search warrants, interviewing dozens of witnesses, and enlisting the assistance of experts with a wide range of specialized backgrounds from multiple government agencies and non-profit organizations.

In November 2023, the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit hosted an extensive roundtable case review of the Landry investigation alongside experts in digital forensics, geospatial sciences, data mapping, criminal intelligence, and other relevant fields from agencies including the FBI, the Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety, Texas Search and Rescue, the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, and the Travis County Constable’s Office (Precinct 3). The panel thoroughly examined all parts of the case and concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly pursued up to this point. The Texas OAG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit considers this matter to be an ongoing and active investigation and encourages anyone with credible information about the case to contact the Unit at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/coldcasetips.

Our thoughts remain with the Landry family during this difficult time.