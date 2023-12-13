The 5 Phases of Creating a Novel: Prolific Author Shares Valuable Tips and Wisdom

Creating Your First Novel is a comprehensive guide that divides the book creation process into five phases and describes each one in detail. Award-winning author and lecturer Hank Quense

With more than 30 books to his resume — many centered on the subject of writing — Hank Quense has positioned himself as a go-to resource for aspiring authors

Many authors, when creating their first novel, don’t appreciate or understand exactly what they are getting into: a multi-phase, long-term project. And writing it is only the first step.” — Prolific author Hank Quense

A lot of effort, expended over a lengthy period of time, goes into creating a novel, says Hank Quense. And he should know. The prolific author has published more than 30 books, most of which explore in detail different aspects of writing, publishing and marketing a book.

“Many authors, when creating their first novel, don’t appreciate or understand exactly what they are getting into: a multi-phase, long-term project,” Quense said. “And writing it is only the first step.”

Quense’s new book, Creating Your First Novel, aims to help arm aspiring authors with the information they need to understand the entire scope of creating a new book, which Quense divides into five phases: Planning, Writing, Publishing, Marketing and Managing the Business — the last of which usually comes as quite a surprise, Quense notes.

“After all this activity, many authors are shocked to discover they now own a business,” he said. “This sudden promotion to CEO of a business to market and sell the book can be upsetting.”

In Creating Your First Novel, Quense explains in detail the tasks, options and considerations involved each step of the way in his five-phase process, with the ultimate goal of eliminating surprises for up-and-coming authors.

“I’ve written over 30 books, most of them self-published. I’ve stumbled through all of the phases a few times before I mastered the process,” Quense added. “Recently, I decided to develop a thorough explanation of all the phases in a comprehensive way that would save new authors from experiencing the frustration of trying to figure out each phase as it unfolds.”

About the Author

Hank Quense has self-published his books for over 12 years. His non-fiction books cover fiction writing (Creating Stories), self-publishing (How to Self-publish and Market a Book, Self-publish a Book in 10 Steps), marketing (Book Marketing Fundamentals) and author business (Business Basics for Authors). He also lectures on these subjects in schools, libraries and on webinars. Quense recently launched https://writersarc.com/ to provide solutions to common problems encountered by fiction writers, self-publishing authors and authors who are trying to market their own books.

For more information, please visit https://writersarc.com/, or connect with Hank Quense on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hank.quense), Twitter (https://twitter.com/hanque99) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/hanque/).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Creating-Your-First-Novel-comprehensive/dp/B0CJPNFFBH/

Creating Your First Novel

Publisher: ‎ Strange Worlds Publishing

Release Date: October 15, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎979-8985309799

Available from Amazon.com and BN.com



Watch an interview with Hank Quense here: