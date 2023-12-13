In Growth Mode - The Calida Group Adds New Experienced Investment Professionals and Expands Market Coverage

The Calida Group Logo

The Calida Group, a leading real estate investment and development company, has expanded its presence in several new markets across the southeast and southwest.

Having deep market knowledge and strong relationships in each of our markets is critical to finding the best investment opportunities and to create outsized returns for our investors.” — Josh Nelson, chief investment officer at The Calida Group

The Calida Group, a leading real estate investment and development company, has expanded its presence in several new markets spanning the southeast and southwest with key new additions to the acquisition and asset management team. The firm is now sourcing investment opportunities throughout the sunbelt, mountain west, and pacific northwest.

Calida has made three key hires that include Nikko Politis, Saam Alikhani and Ethan Kinglsey. Each individual brings a wealth of institutional multifamily experience to Calida, strengthening the firm’s strategic footprint into several new regions. “Given the unique buying opportunities we are seeing in the market today, we are excited to bring Nikko & Saam onboard to help lead sourcing of acquisition opportunities in several new markets and the addition of Ethan to bolster our asset management capabilities.” said Josh Nelson, Calida’s chief investment officer. “Having deep market knowledge and strong relationships in each of our markets is critical to finding the best investment opportunities and to create outsized returns for our investors. It also allows us to continue to strategically scale our platform, while maintaining best-in-class operational standards.”

Prior to joining Calida, Nikko Politis accumulated a wealth of leadership experience at firms such as BMC Investments, Ascentris, Jamestown, Starwood Capital Group and JLL. His responsibilities have encompassed every facet of the real estate lifecycle, from acquisition, capital formation, and asset management to portfolio oversight and asset dispositions. He will oversee the acquisition efforts in the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest.

Saam Alikhani comes to Calida most recently from Drake Real Estate Partners where he led $300m of acquisition activity in recent years. Prior to that he accumulated a diverse background of experience at McKinsey & Gibson Dunn. Saam will lead acquisition activity for Calida in the Texas and the southwest markets.

Ethan Kingsley joins Calida from prior stops at Deutsche Bank, The Carlyle Group and Boston Properties. Having spent most of his career in the eastern region, Ethan brings a wealth of experience across eastern and southeastern markets.

Over the past year, the firm implemented strategic initiatives to strengthen its acquisition team. Rising interest rates have exerted downward pressure on multifamily valuations, creating compelling risk-adjusted acquisition opportunities. Amid ongoing volatility in valuations and dislocation in the capital market environment, Calida is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging unique buying opportunities.

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties throughout United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 24,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm’s lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors’ unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

About Elysian Living

